What Does the End of the Disney Proxy Battle Mean for Shareholders?

After a campaign that felt increasingly like an episode of “Succession” without the family dynamics, the shareholders of Disney (DIS) voted overwhelmingly yesterday to keep the existing board in place and shun the attempt by activist investor Nelson Peltz to have himself and a previous Disney executive elected to the board. It was a bitter battle that took on a personal tone and became, surprise, surprise, increasingly politically partisan.

The partisan aspect to all this was particularly frustrating to those, like me who have a small investment in Disney and just want to see the stock do well. One of Peltz’s accusations was that Bob Iger, the Disney CEO, and the rest of the management team were sacrificing profits in order to be, or appear to be, “woke.”

That word is a trigger for those who get their news from particular sources. It is used in a derogatory way, like “politically correct” was a few years ago. However, “woke” suits modern times a little better due to the fact that it has a dog whistle racist overtone, having been stolen from African American vernacular where it meant simply smart and educated.

That and the fact that this battle was launched at a time when Disney was in a seemingly constant state of conflict with Florida Governor and one-time Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made it feel that the actual motivation behind the attack on the board was more political than economic.

However, it is true that when Iger left in 2020 and was replaced by Bob Chapek, the company hit the skids in a big way, with the stock trailing the market significantly. After Iger’s return in 2022, that trend continued for a while, but recent gains have offset some of those losses.

Still, the fact remains that Disney has woefully underperformed the market over the last five years or so. Even after the rally over the last two years, the stock has fallen around 10% while the S&P 500 tracking ETF (SPY) has gained around 16%. That looks bad until you compare it to other companies caught up in the streaming wars, like Comcast (CMCSA) for example, which stock has lost 12% over the same period.

Could it be, then, that the frustration of Peltz and those few shareholders who supported him is down to their having bought and held onto a stock that was facing serious industry challenges and, while they have managed them at least as well as others, has suffered as a result? In other words, are they angry at their own lack of judgement? Maybe, and maybe my lack of anger at all of this is also a product of when I bought the stock and how it has performed since.

I bought DIS after writing this piece in November of 2023, recommending buying the stock in front of earnings with a view to taking a quick, partial, post-earnings profit, then leaving the rest of the position as a long-term investment with a great entry point. I took my own advice, so my perception of the company’s performance is a little different given that I am so far making a profit of over 50% on my trade.

Whatever the motivation for Peltz's attack, the question that should be asked is what it means for Disney’s shareholders now that Iger and the existing board have won, and what does it mean for the stock going forward? It is tempting to answer both of those questions with “very little.” After all the fuss and all the money spent, nothing has actually changed, right?

Well, in terms of board personnel that is true, but proxy battles such as this are about more than personnel. They can and often do create a sense of urgency among existing board members and executives when it comes to tackling problems. If that is the response of Disney, as recent comments suggest it will be, then whatever the reason for the attack and despite him having lost badly, Peltz will have done us all a favor.

There is certainly more urgency concerning the search for a successor to Iger when and if he retires again in 2026 as he has said he intends to do. The addition to the board of Joe Gorman, the man widely seen as responsible for the smooth transition at Morgan Stanley (MS), hints at at least a determination not to repeat the mistakes of two years ago.

The immediate reaction of DIS at the conclusion of the battle was a drop of around 3%. That, however, is not enough of a drop to indicate that the market believes the long-term future of the company would have been better if Peltz had won. It is more about the fact that the battle itself was supportive of the stock as both sides tried to increase their voting power by adding to their holdings.

In the medium-term, maybe even the long-term, the prospects for Disney are better now than they were, so for me at least, it remains a stock I want to own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.