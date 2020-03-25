What Does the Dow's Record Jump Tell Investors?

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit yet another record, but this time in a positive way. We have become used to the major indices registering the “biggest point/percentage drop” since whenever over the last couple of days, but yesterday’s move was truly historic. It was the largest gain in the Dow in 87 years however you look at it. So, should investors be heaving a sigh of relief?

The conventional wisdom this morning seems to be not, and that is hardly surprising.

Regular readers of Market Musings will be aware of why most analysts think that nothing has changed. I have said on a couple of occasions during the drop that an occasional big move up means nothing. In fact, far from signaling the end of volatility, rapid, illiquid upward movements are just volatility of a different kind. They make further big drops more likely, not less.

That said though, there are reasons to believe that stocks may have found a stopping point.

At first glance, price action in stock futures this morning supports the conventional view that there is more trouble to come. The major indices were showing healthy follow-on gains overnight, before turning and moving into negative territory prior to the opening. That suggests that volatility is far from over, but the charts are starting to look like one of the biggest “buy the rumor, sell the fact” patterns in history.

The “rumor” was the expectation of a massive fiscal stimulus bill passing Congress. Despite the obvious need for economic relief both for individuals and corporations, the first attempt at that had failed over the weekend. However, the massive backlash in response to that failure made passing something second time around a virtual certainty. A combination of urgent need and a complete lack of fiscal hawks following three years of massive Republican-led deficits made sure that an awful lot of money would be thrown at the problem too, and that seems to be the case. While details of the bill still aren’t known at the time of writing, it is said to include $2 trillion worth of spending.

That is an awful lot of support for an ailing market.

Even so, the initial surge in futures on the news petered out quickly. That, however, doesn’t mean that we haven’t formed an approximate low that has a chance of holding. The “sell the fact” part of the pattern was bound to produce an outsized reaction of its own, given the size of yesterday’s move up and the lack of liquidity that it points to, but what matters is what happens over the next couple of days.

Such a big move up does give a lot of room before the lows are challenged again and that in itself could result in a period of decreased volatility, up or down. If we creep back towards the lows, there is much more chance of that level, or something very close to it, holding a second time. At that point, it would become a significant support, even in these crazy markets.

One small encouraging sign comes from the fact that this morning’s awful mortgage application numbers (down 29%) were received with very little reaction.

As you can see, the market barely registered that news, and a bottom of sorts formed just after the release, marked with the blue arrow on the chart. That lack of reaction to a terrible number suggests that an awful lot of bad news is already priced into stocks at these levels, which in turn makes a bottom unlikely to be far away.

I cannot stress too much that given the size of the disruption that this pandemic has caused and the rapid rate at which things are changing and becoming known, nothing is certain right now. Even if you think the downside risk is relatively low here, that just makes it a level to deploy a parcel of available cash, not to go all in.

As we sit, though, the lack of follow-through after yesterday’s big move is understandable. That and the limited reaction to really bad mortgage numbers this morning both make it seem possible that there is limited room to the downside from here. 18,000 on the Dow and 2,200 on the S&P 500 are now critical levels, and if they hold, we will have found a range in which to consolidate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.