What Does the Big Ten's Mega TV Deal Mean for Investors?

The Big Ten collegiate athletic conference announced a massive TV rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC that will see the conference paid more than $7 billion over the next seven years. Understandably, the amount involved has a lot of people talking about what it means for the possibility of paying the players, but for investors, the more important question is the age-old one that the law refers to as "cui bono," or "who benefits" in English. I have been in markets long enough that when news of any kind breaks, my first question is how to play it in the market, and it is an interesting one here.

Obviously, whether we end up in a place where players are paid or not, the schools that make up the conference will derive a considerable financial benefit from the deal. As strange as it may seem to those who haven’t followed college sports, the Big Ten currently comprises of fourteen colleges and universities, and that will increase to sixteen on August 2, 2024, when UCLA and USC join the traditional Big 10 powerhouses such as Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan. The realignment that has led to what was once a geographically logical group of ten schools becoming a coast-to-coast group of sixteen is interesting, but not really relevant to investors. Nor, for that matter, is the benefit accrued from this deal by the schools, which obviously are not publicly traded companies.

So, what about the other side of the deal? There we can look to the television stations that have secured the TV rights: Fox (FOX), CBS, which is owned by Paramount (PARA), and NBC, part of the Comcast (CMCSA) empire. Given that streaming outdid regular TV in terms of total TV consumption for the first time ever in July, and that live sports are one area that cable channels still attract viewers, it is tempting to say they will benefit.

However, there are two issues here from an investment perspective. First, while this was a necessary move for the cable companies, it is about protecting their existing viewer numbers, not expanding them. Second, there are lots of other factors influencing those stocks. Their businesses will certainly benefit from this, but the overall effect on their stocks will be negligible.

To find beneficiaries of this deal that are actually relevant for investors, you have to think about why college sports and live sports in general are such big draws for viewers. Purists will tell you it is because all of life’s drama is played out in a few hours of gladiatorial combat, but really it is something much more prosaic: gambling.

Not that long ago, TV coverage of games included a ridiculous dance around that fact, with commentators basically ignoring the implications of late-game scores for spread bettors or making veiled comments such as "that mattered to some people!"

That has changed.

Now, the simple fact that most of the people watching games have a betting interest is acknowledged, and the spread, points totals, and other betting information is given as much importance as who wins and loses the game.

A deal that will keep big-time college football and basketball on network TV will benefit sports betting companies. If you are looking for a pure play in that area, DraftKings (DKNG) is probably your best bet, if you will forgive the pun. They are not completely pure play, of course, but are better than some of the other options. FanDuel, the other big U.S. sports betting company, is a part of Flutter Entertainment (PDYPF), which includes the UK- and Ireland-based Betfair and Paddy Power franchises. Others, like MGM (MGM), are casino groups where brick and mortar establishments and other interests will dilute the impact of this deal.

DraftKings has its own problems that have caused the stock to drop more than 74% from its March 2021 high but, as I have said in the past, that move was more about the unrealistic valuations than anything. Sports betting is being legalized slowly, state by state, and each time a state opens up, the marketing costs to attract customers are huge. That has created a problem at DKNG and other companies, where profits have been seriously delayed, and may be for some time to come. However, they will come one day, and freely available live TV sports coverage on the scale promised by this deal bring that day closer.

$7 billion is an eye-popping amount of money for a TV rights deal for coverage of “amateur” sports, but in the eyes of the TV companies, it is a necessary expenditure. It may or may not work to their benefit over the next seven years, but it will increase cable TV coverage of sports, and that will benefit sports betting firms. DKNG is the best way to play that for U.S. investors so, if you want to trade this news, this may just be the best way to do it.

