What Does Textainer Group Holdings Limited's (NYSE:TGH) Share Price Indicate?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Textainer Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Textainer Group Holdings?

Great news for investors – Textainer Group Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Textainer Group Holdings’s ratio of 13.08x is below its peer average of 26.12x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. However, given that Textainer Group Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Textainer Group Holdings generate?

NYSE:TGH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Textainer Group Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TGH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TGH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TGH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Textainer Group Holdings at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Textainer Group Holdings (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Textainer Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

