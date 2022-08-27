What Does Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's (NYSE:TMHC) Share Price Indicate?

While Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Taylor Morrison Home’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Taylor Morrison Home Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Taylor Morrison Home’s ratio of 3.28x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.54x, which means if you buy Taylor Morrison Home today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Taylor Morrison Home should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Taylor Morrison Home’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Taylor Morrison Home look like?

NYSE:TMHC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 27th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Taylor Morrison Home's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TMHC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TMHC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TMHC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TMHC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Taylor Morrison Home is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Taylor Morrison Home, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

