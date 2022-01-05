What Does Superior Group of Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Indicate?

While Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$27.02 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$20.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Superior Group of Companies' current trading price of US$22.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Superior Group of Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Superior Group of Companies still cheap?

Good news, investors! Superior Group of Companies is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Superior Group of Companies’s ratio of 10.04x is below its peer average of 17.94x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Luxury industry. Superior Group of Companies’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Superior Group of Companies?

NasdaqGM:SGC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Superior Group of Companies, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Superior Group of Companies, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SGC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SGC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SGC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Superior Group of Companies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Superior Group of Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

