What Does the Strong Q1 Earnings Growth Say About the Economy?

The Tech sector has been a strong performer in the Q1 earnings season, which has helped Tech stocks sustain their market leadership position. But the Q1 earnings strength has not be restricted to the Tech sector alone, as a variety of sectors have enjoyed strong growth and improving outlook.

Through Thursday, May 14th, we have seen Q1 results from 454 S&P 500 members or 90.8% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +21.3% from the same period last year on +10.4% higher revenues, with 79.5% beating EPS estimates and 78.4% beating revenue estimates.

This is a notably better performance relative to what we have seen from this same group of companies in other recent periods.

Favorable commentary from management teams is helping push the aggregate revisions trend in a positive direction, both for the current period (2026 Q2) as well as full-year 2026.

For more details about the Q1 earnings season and evolving expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>Q1 Earnings Season Reconfirms the Positive Earnings Outlook

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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