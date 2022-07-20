What Does Sprout Social, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPT) Share Price Indicate?

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Sprout Social’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Sprout Social?

The stock is currently trading at US$53.93 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 39% compared to my intrinsic value of $38.93. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Sprout Social’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Sprout Social?

NasdaqCM:SPT Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sprout Social, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe SPT is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you'd like to know more about Sprout Social as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Sprout Social.

If you are no longer interested in Sprout Social, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

