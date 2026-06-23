What Does Sonic Automotive's CFO Selling Over 5,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,061 shares in an open-market transaction on June 2, 2026, generating proceeds of approximately $430,000.

This sale represented 3.35% of Byrd’s total reported holdings at the time.

Byrd retains 133,952 direct and 12,129 indirect shares (for a total of 146,081 shares) following the transaction.

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Heath Byrd, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH), reported the sale of 5,061 shares of Common Stock for ~$430,000 on June 2, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,061 Transaction value $430,185 Post-transaction shares (direct) 133,952 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 12,129 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $11.4 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($85.00).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Byrd’s recent transaction history?

Byrd’s June 2 sale of 5,061 shares is smaller than his May 28, 2026 sale (9,526 shares) and July 18, 2024 sale (19,827 shares), reflecting reduced available holdings and aligning with the observed capacity-driven moderation in trade sizes over the past year.

Byrd’s June 2 sale of 5,061 shares is smaller than his May 28, 2026 sale (9,526 shares) and July 18, 2024 sale (19,827 shares), reflecting reduced available holdings and aligning with the observed capacity-driven moderation in trade sizes over the past year. What portion of Byrd’s ownership was affected, and what remains?

This sale accounted for 3.35% of his direct holdings, leaving a direct stake of 133,952 shares and an indirect interest of 12,129 shares held via Bucknell Avenue, LLC — together representing ongoing exposure to the company’s equity value.

This sale accounted for 3.35% of his direct holdings, leaving a direct stake of 133,952 shares and an indirect interest of 12,129 shares held via Bucknell Avenue, LLC — together representing ongoing exposure to the company’s equity value. What was the market context for this transaction?

The sale was executed at $85.00 per share, just above the June 2, 2026 market close of $84.80, with Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares up 14.96% over the prior twelve months as of the transaction date.

The sale was executed at $85.00 per share, just above the June 2, 2026 market close of $84.80, with Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares up 14.96% over the prior twelve months as of the transaction date. Does Byrd’s activity suggest a shift in insider sentiment or strategy?

Filings indicate the sale was made under a pre-set Rule 10b5-1 plan and, with only 3.35% of direct holdings traded, is consistent with routine liquidity management rather than a change in long-term ownership strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.19 billion Net income (TTM) $108.90 million Dividend yield 2.32% 1-year price change 22.60%

*1-year performance calculated using June 2nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sonic Automotive offers new and used vehicle sales, parts, maintenance, collision repair, warranties, service contracts, and financing through franchised dealerships and EchoPark used car stores.

It generates revenue primarily from vehicle sales, after-sales services, and finance and insurance product arrangements, leveraging a multi-channel retail model.

The company serves retail automotive consumers in the United States, targeting both new and pre-owned vehicle buyers across multiple states and brands.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is a leading automotive retailer with a nationwide presence, operating franchised dealerships and EchoPark specialty used car stores. The company’s integrated business model combines new and used vehicle sales with a broad range of after-sales services and finance products, supporting diverse revenue streams.

Its scale, multi-brand portfolio, and focus on customer experience position Sonic Automotive to compete effectively in the U.S. auto dealership sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 2 sale of Sonic stock by CFO Heath Byrd came at a time when shares had rebounded from the 52-week low of $54.11 reached in February. In fact, the disposition at $85 per share was not far from the 52-week high of $89.62.

However, the sale was not a cause for investor concern. Byrd’s transaction was non-discretionary in nature, since it was executed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

In addition, Byrd retained over 146,000 shares after his sale. This demonstrates he maintains a sizable equity stake in the company.

Sonic Automotive’s stock price rose because it had a solid first-quarter earnings report and it raised its dividend 8%. Q1 revenue hit a record $3.7 billion, representing 1% year-over-year growth. Moreover, the company’s EchoPark division achieved all-time record quarterly gross profit of $67.9 million in Q1, up 6% year over year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.