What Does a Silicon Motion Director's Sale of 2,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 2,000 shares in June 2026 for a total of approximately ~$629,000, based on a weighted average sale price of $314.62 per share.

This transaction represented the conversion of American depositary shares into direct common stock holdings.

The activity involved only direct holdings, with no indirect or derivative participation disclosed in this filing.

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Han-Ping Shieh, a member of the Board of Directors at Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO), disclosed the sale of 2,000 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions between June 2, 2026 and June 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,000 Transaction value ~$629,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($314.62).

Key questions

What proportion of Han-Ping Shieh's directly held common stock was impacted by this transaction?

This sale accounted for 100% of Shieh's direct holdings in the common stock share class, resulting in no remaining direct ownership of that class as of June 18, 2026.

This sale accounted for 100% of Shieh's direct holdings in the common stock share class, resulting in no remaining direct ownership of that class as of June 18, 2026. Does Shieh continue to have an economic interest in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation following this transaction?

Yes; while direct holdings of common stock were reduced to zero, Shieh maintains ownership of ~14,310 American depositary shares (ADS), which can be converted to common stock and represent a continuing economic interest.

Yes; while direct holdings of common stock were reduced to zero, Shieh maintains ownership of ~14,310 American depositary shares (ADS), which can be converted to common stock and represent a continuing economic interest. Was there any participation from indirect entities or the use of derivative securities in these transactions?

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; the transaction reflected only direct, open-market sales of common stock.

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; the transaction reflected only direct, open-market sales of common stock. How does this activity relate to Shieh's historical trading cadence or available share capacity?

Since Shieh's direct common stock holdings were fully allocated in this transaction and no additional direct shares remain, the scale of the transaction is explained by the capacity of available shares rather than a change in trading cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.06 billion Net income (TTM) $169.97 million Dividend yield 0.64% 1-year price change 358.20%

* 1-year price change calculated as of June 18, 2026.

Company snapshot

Silicon Motion designs and supplies NAND flash controllers for SSDs, embedded storage (eMMC/UFS), flash memory cards, and industrial/automotive SSDs.

It generates revenue primarily through direct sales and distribution of proprietary controller ICs and SSD solutions to global electronics manufacturers and data center customers.

Main customer segments include NAND flash manufacturers, module makers, hyperscale cloud providers, and OEMs in computing, mobile, and industrial sectors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation operates at scale as a leading provider of NAND flash controller solutions, supporting both consumer and enterprise storage markets. Its global footprint and diversified product range enable the company to address the evolving needs of data storage across multiple device categories.

The company's technical expertise and established customer relationships underpin its competitive position in the semiconductor industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Silicon Motion Director Han-Ping Shieh’s June sale of 2,000 company shares came at a time when the stock was skyrocketing. Last July, shares reached a 52-week low of $70.12. Fast forward about a year later, and Shieh was able to convert some of his American depositary shares (ADS) into direct holdings that sold for a weighted average price of $314.62.

Given the incredible share price increase, it’s no surprise Shieh sold at this time. Even though his sale eliminated 100% of the stock he had, he can convert more ADS shares in the future. Each ADS share represents four ordinary shares of Silicon Motion, and Shieh held over 14,000 ADS shares post-transaction. That translates into a substantial equity stake in the company, and suggests Shieh is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Perhaps he sees more upside coming ahead. After all, Silicon Motion is enjoying spectacular revenue growth thanks to artificial intelligence. Customers need the company’s storage solutions for the massive data requirements of AI systems. Consequently, Silicon Motion reported a jaw-dropping 105% increase in first-quarter sales to $342.1 million compared to the prior year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.