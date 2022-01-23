What Does salesforce.com, inc.'s (NYSE:CRM) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$310 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$219. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether salesforce.com's current trading price of US$219 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at salesforce.com’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is salesforce.com worth?

Good news, investors! salesforce.com is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $286.93, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, salesforce.com’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of salesforce.com look like?

NYSE:CRM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. salesforce.com's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 68%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CRM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about salesforce.com as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with salesforce.com, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in salesforce.com, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

