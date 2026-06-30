What Does the Sale of Slide Insurance Stock Worth $343,000 by the COO Mean for Investors?

Key Points

COO Shannon Lucas sold 18,279 shares for a total transaction value of ~$343,000 on May 20, 2026.

All shares in this transaction were held indirectly via Securus Risk Management LLC; direct holdings remain unchanged at 220,000 shares.

Consistent with recent activity, the transaction size reflects the limited remaining indirect share capacity following larger prior sales.

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Shannon Lucas, President & Chief Operating Officer of Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE), reported the sale of 18,279 indirectly-held shares valued at approximately $343,000 on May 20, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 18,279 Transaction value $343,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 220,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 41,137,814 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.11 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($18.78); post-transaction value based on May 20, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What does the relatively small percentage of holdings traded in this transaction indicate?

The 0.04% of total holdings sold suggests this filing reflects a minor portfolio adjustment, especially when compared to the larger volume of shares disposed in recent months.

The 0.04% of total holdings sold suggests this filing reflects a minor portfolio adjustment, especially when compared to the larger volume of shares disposed in recent months. How was the sale executed and through which entity?

The sale was conducted indirectly through Securus Risk Management LLC, an entity controlled by Shannon Lucas, with no direct holdings affected by this transaction.

The sale was conducted indirectly through Securus Risk Management LLC, an entity controlled by Shannon Lucas, with no direct holdings affected by this transaction. How does this trade fit within the recent cadence of insider selling?

Following a series of larger indirect sales since March, this smaller sale aligns with the pattern of declining trade sizes as the available indirect share capacity has diminished.

Following a series of larger indirect sales since March, this smaller sale aligns with the pattern of declining trade sizes as the available indirect share capacity has diminished. How does the transaction value compare to the company's current market capitalization?

The ~$343,000 transaction represents a negligible fraction of Slide Insurance Holdings' $2.13 billion market capitalization as of May 24, 2026, indicating no material impact on float or insider alignment.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.26 billion Net income (TTM) $490.98 million Employees 392 1-year price change -8.00%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 20, 2026.

Company snapshot

Slide Insurance offers property and casualty insurance products, focusing on underwriting single family and condominium policies.

It generates revenue primarily through insurance premiums, leveraging risk assessment and underwriting expertise to manage claims and profitability.

The company targets homeowners and condominium owners in the U.S., with headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Slide Insurance Holdings operates as a specialized property and casualty insurance provider, emphasizing efficient underwriting and risk management. The company leverages a focused business model to serve residential property owners, with a notable presence in high-demand regions. Its scale and profitability are supported by disciplined operations and a targeted approach to customer acquisition.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 20 sale of Slide Insurance stock by COO Shannon Lucas came at a time when shares had rebounded from a 52-week low of $12.53 reached in September. In fact, she made additional dispositions after this one.

Even so, her sales are not a cause for investor concern. This was a non-discretionary transaction as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Moreover, Lucas maintained a substantial equity stake post-transaction, thanks primarily to the holdings of her husband, Bruce Lucas, Slide’s CEO. Consequently, her sales are not a red flag.

Slide Insurance is doing well. In the first quarter, revenue increased 38% year over year to $389.3 million, and gross premiums written grew 49%. In May, the company announced it was expanding into California, which has seen a significant exodus of insurance companies due to the state’s rules requiring insurance businesses to pay into a state-funded insurance program and to get government approval for rate increases. The expansion could add to the company’s growing revenue.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.