What Does the Sale of Rapport Therapeutics Stock Worth Over $400,000 by the Chief Operating Officer Mean for Investors?

Key Points

COO Cheryl Gault sold 10,000 shares on June 30, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$416,000, based on a weighted average price of $41.58 per share.

This sale represented 6.2% of Gault's direct holdings, reducing her position from 159,914 to 149,914 shares.

All shares were disposed of via direct transactions; no indirect or derivative (option-based) activity or involvement of entities such as trusts or LLCs was reported.

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Cheryl Gault, Chief Operating Officer of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP), reported the sale of 10,000 shares of common stock for approximately ~$416,000 across multiple open-market transactions on June 30, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value ~$416,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 149,914 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($41.58). Post-transaction value based on July 1 closing price.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Cheryl Gault’s historical selling activity?

The 10,000-share sale matches the largest trade size in her historical record, aligning with the upper end of her recent "sell only" transactions, which have ranged from 2,014 to 10,000 shares per event.

The 10,000-share sale matches the largest trade size in her historical record, aligning with the upper end of her recent "sell only" transactions, which have ranged from 2,014 to 10,000 shares per event. Is there evidence of accelerating or irregular selling cadence in 2026?

No irregular escalation is evident; since November 2025, Gault has executed four sell transactions, each representing between 1.17% and 6.25% of her then-direct holdings, reflecting a measured and consistent disposition pace governed by a 10b5-1 plan.

No irregular escalation is evident; since November 2025, Gault has executed four sell transactions, each representing between 1.17% and 6.25% of her then-direct holdings, reflecting a measured and consistent disposition pace governed by a 10b5-1 plan. Did this transaction materially change her ownership position in Rapport Therapeutics?

The sale reduced Gault’s direct stake by 6.25%, leaving her with 149,914 shares, which, as of July 1, 2026, is valued at approximately ~$5.9 million and represents 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The sale reduced Gault’s direct stake by 6.25%, leaving her with 149,914 shares, which, as of July 1, 2026, is valued at approximately ~$5.9 million and represents 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares. What is the context for the transaction’s timing relative to Rapport Therapeutics' stock performance?

The sale was executed near the close of a period in which Rapport Therapeutics shares appreciated 223.67% year-over-year (as of July 1, 2026), indicating the transaction capitalized on a period of elevated valuations, consistent with prudent liquidity planning.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 7/1/26) $39.39 Market capitalization $1.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $20.00 million 1-year price change 223.67%

* 1-year price change calculated using July 1st, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Rapport Therapeutics develops small-molecule therapeutics targeting central nervous system disorders, with a lead candidate (RAP-219) focused on focal epilepsy and additional pipeline programs for pain and hearing impairment.

It operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model.

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-phase biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's pipeline is anchored by RAP-219, a highly selective AMPAR inhibitor with potential applications in epilepsy, pain, and psychiatric disorders.

By advancing differentiated small-molecule candidates and leveraging proprietary receptor-targeting platforms, Rapport aims to address significant unmet needs in neurology and establish a leadership position in CNS therapeutics.

What this transaction means for investors

COO Cheryl Gault’s June 30 sale of Rapport stock came on the day the share price hit a 52-week high of $43.76. Even so, her disposition was a non-discretionary transaction. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in December of 2025.

Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information. Gault’s sale was perfectly timed to coincide with the stock’s rise, but given its non-discretionary nature, it does not appear to signal a red flag for investors. She also held nearly 150,000 shares post-transaction, maintaining a sizable equity stake that aligns with shareholder interests.

Rapport Therapeutics shares soared because the company reported positive clinical trials news for its treatments. In addition, it exited the first quarter of 2026 with $476.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. According to Rapport management, this provides a projected runway for operations into the second half of 2029 as it works towards achieving government approval for its therapies.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.