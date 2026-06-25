What Does the Sale of Progyny Shares by the CFO Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Mark Livingston sold 8,275 shares for a transaction value of ~$211,000 on May 20, 2026.

This represented 9.47% of Livingston's direct holdings, reducing his direct position to 79,063 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership, with no indirect or derivative securities reported.

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Mark S. Livingston, Chief Financial Officer of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), reported the sale of 8,275 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 20, 2026, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,275 Transaction value $211,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 79,063 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.03 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($25.50); post-transaction value based on May 20, 2026 trade-date close price.

Key questions

How meaningful was this sale as a proportion of Livingston's direct holdings?

This transaction represented 9.47% of Livingston's direct position, a moderate reduction consistent with the cadence of his prior open-market sales.

This transaction represented 9.47% of Livingston's direct position, a moderate reduction consistent with the cadence of his prior open-market sales. Did the sale affect indirect or derivative holdings?

No indirect or derivative holdings were reported; the activity was limited to directly held common shares, leaving Livingston with 79,063 shares post-transaction.

No indirect or derivative holdings were reported; the activity was limited to directly held common shares, leaving Livingston with 79,063 shares post-transaction. What does the transaction reveal about selling cadence and capacity?

Recent sales have corresponded to a decline in total available shares, with remaining direct holdings now at 43.2% of the level held in July 2023, indicating that trade size reductions are a function of reduced capacity rather than a change in selling intent.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.29 billion Net income (TTM) $67.69 million Employees 675 Price (as of market close 5/20/26) $25.64

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using May 20th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Progyny offers fertility and family building benefits solutions, including differentiated plan designs, member support services, a selective network of fertility specialists, and an integrated pharmacy benefits platform.

It operates a benefits management model, generating revenue through employer-sponsored health benefit programs and pharmacy solutions.

The company serves employers across the United States seeking fertility and family-building benefits for their employees.

Progyny is a leading provider of fertility and family building benefits, leveraging a data-driven platform and selective provider network to deliver tailored solutions for employers. The company’s integrated approach combines plan design, member support, and pharmacy management, positioning it as a differentiated player in the healthcare benefits space.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 20 sale of Progyny stock by CFO Mark Livingston came at a time when shares were on the upswing. His disposition at $25.50 per share was close to the 52-week high of $28.75 reached in January. He subsequently sold additional shares in June.

Even so, Livingston’s sales are not a red flag for investors. They were non-discretionary transactions performed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted back in August of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Progyny lost a major customer, but its shares rose in the second quarter after the company delivered strong full-year guidance for 2026. It projects revenue will increase between 6% to 9% year over year.

Excluding the sales delivered by the one large client from 2025 totals, the year-over-year revenue growth would be a whopping 10% to 13%. This suggests Progyny is seeing increased income from other customers.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progyny. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.