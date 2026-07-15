What Does the Sale of Precigen Shares Worth $1.1 Million by the CFO Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Harry Thomasian Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Precigen common stock across two transactions for a total value of approximately $1.11 million, based on a weighted average price of $5.57 per share.

This transaction reduced his direct ownership by 36%, leaving him with 354,535 shares directly held post-sale, representing an estimated $1.86 million as of the July 1, 2026 market close.

All shares sold were from direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved in this disposition.

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On July 1, 2026, Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Chief Financial Officer Harry Thomasian Jr. reported the sale of 200,000 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions between June 29 and July 1, 2026, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 200,000 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 354,535 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.86 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.57); post-transaction value based on July 1, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How did this transaction alter the insider’s direct ownership position?

The sale reduced Harry Thomasian’s direct holdings by 200,000 shares, representing a 36.07% decrease, with 354,535 shares remaining directly held as of July 1, 2026.

The sale reduced Harry Thomasian’s direct holdings by 200,000 shares, representing a 36.07% decrease, with 354,535 shares remaining directly held as of July 1, 2026. Were indirect holdings or derivative securities affected?

No indirect shares or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold originated from direct ownership, and no options were listed in the filing.

No indirect shares or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold originated from direct ownership, and no options were listed in the filing. What explains the larger size of this sale relative to earlier transactions?

The sizable trade reflects both the pre-scheduled nature of the 10b5-1 plan and a reduced remaining share capacity, following a prior disposition of 41,884 shares in May 2026 that brought direct holdings down to 554,535 shares before this filing.

The sizable trade reflects both the pre-scheduled nature of the 10b5-1 plan and a reduced remaining share capacity, following a prior disposition of 41,884 shares in May 2026 that brought direct holdings down to 554,535 shares before this filing. How does the transaction value compare to current market levels?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price around $5.57 per share, with Precigen closing at $5.25 on July 1, 2026, representing an execution ~6% above the session’s close and capturing value amid a one-year total return of 254.72% as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.69 billion Revenue (TTM) $31.60 million Net income (TTM) ($383.42 million) 1-year price change 254.72%

* 1-year price change calculated using July 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Precigen offers gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying treatments, engineered swine for regenerative medicine, and advanced reproductive technologies. Its main revenue sources include proprietary platforms such as UltraVector, UltraCAR-T, and ActoBiotics.

It operates a platform-based business model, generating income through product development, licensing, and strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.

The company targets healthcare organizations, research institutions, and biotechnology companies seeking advanced gene therapy, immunotherapy, and regenerative medicine solutions.

Precigen is a biotechnology company specializing in gene and cellular therapy platforms designed to address unmet medical needs in oncology and regenerative medicine. The company leverages proprietary technologies and strategic collaborations to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative therapies. Its competitive edge lies in its diverse technology portfolio and ability to form partnerships across the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of Precigen stock by company CFO Harry Thomasian Jr. occurred around the time shares hit a multi-year high of $6.04 on June 29. The substantial size of the disposition, at over a third of remaining direct holdings, would be a concern for investors, except it involved non-discretionary transactions as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information. Consequently, Thomasian’s sales are not necessarily a red flag for investors.

Precigen stock soared thanks to strong first-quarter business performance. The company reported Q1 revenue of $23.3 million, a substantial increase over the prior year’s $1.3 million.

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its Papzimeos treatment orphan drug status in the U.S. This designation gives Precigen market exclusivity through August of 2032 as the only FDA-approved therapy for adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.