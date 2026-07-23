What Does the Sale of Over 50,000 Shares of LegalZoom by Its CFO Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Noel Watson sold 51,545 shares at a value of ~$372,000 on July 9, 2026.

The disposition represented a 3% reduction in direct equity holdings.

All shares were held directly, though the insider also holds derivative securities.

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Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Noel Bertram Watson reported a sale of 51,545 shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) on July 9, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$372,000 Shares sold 51,545 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,990,302 Post-transaction value ~$14.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($7.21); post-transaction value based on July 9, 2026 market close ($7.21).

Key questions

What precipitated this transaction?

The disposition was triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs), where shares were withheld to satisfy mandatory tax obligations. This is a non-discretionary event and does not reflect a change in the insider's investment thesis regarding the company.

The disposition was triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs), where shares were withheld to satisfy mandatory tax obligations. This is a non-discretionary event and does not reflect a change in the insider's investment thesis regarding the company. How does this impact Noel Watson's remaining equity position?

Following this tax-related sale, the COO & CFO continues to hold 1,990,302 shares directly. This holding represents approximately 1% of the total shares outstanding as of the latest filing.

Following this tax-related sale, the COO & CFO continues to hold 1,990,302 shares directly. This holding represents approximately 1% of the total shares outstanding as of the latest filing. What is the current market valuation of the remaining direct holdings?

At the July 10, 2026 market close of $7.25, the insider's direct position was valued at approximately ~$14.4 million. The stock has experienced a -20% return over the 12-month period as of the July 9, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $7.25 Market Capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $779.7 million Net Income (TTM) $11.4 million

Company Snapshot

LegalZoom.com provides a comprehensive digital platform delivering legal and regulatory services to individuals and small businesses across the United States, with offerings spanning business formation, estate planning, intellectual property protection, and legal document preparation.

The company operates a software-as-a-service business model that generates revenue through subscription services, document preparation fees, and professional legal services, enabling customers to access legal solutions at a lower cost than traditional law firms.

LegalZoom.com primarily serves small business owners, entrepreneurs, and individual consumers seeking affordable legal services, with a particular focus on underserved market segments that lack access to traditional legal counsel.

LegalZoom.com operates as a leading digital legal services platform with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, serving as a technology-enabled alternative to traditional legal service providers. The company's scalable, web-based platform leverages technology to democratize access to legal services while maintaining profitability, with TTM net income of $11.4 million.

LegalZoom.com's competitive advantage derives from its efficient digital delivery model, brand recognition in the legal technology space, and ability to serve price-sensitive customers through automated document preparation and streamlined legal processes.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 9 sale of LegalZoom stock by COO and CFO Noel Watson is not a cause for investor concern. The disposition of 51,545 shares was necessary to fulfill tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of RSUs. Watson’s nearly two million directly-held shares suggests he maintains a positive outlook on LegalZoom shares.

This is despite the stock falling to a 52-week low of $5.22 in June with shares remaining well below the high of $12.40 as of July 23. LegalZoom stock isn’t doing well due to Wall Street’s fears that artificial intelligence will eat into its business.

However, the company reported 13% year-over-year growth in sales to $206.8 million for the first quarter. In addition, it raised 2026 full-year revenue guidance to a range between $810 million to $830 million, representing an increase from 2025’s $756 million.

LegalZoom is also leaning into its network of independent attorneys to help customers with legal concerns rather than relying on automation such as AI. This is a key strength given the complexities of laws and regulations.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in LegalZoom.com. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.