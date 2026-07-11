What Does the Sale of NuScale Stock by the CFO Mean to Investors?

Key Points

CFO Robert Hamady sold 20,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $203,000 at around $10.14 per share on June 30, 2026.

This transaction represented 17.07% of Hamady's direct Class A holdings at the time of sale, reducing his direct position to 97,192 shares.

The disposition was executed via direct ownership and involved the exercise of options immediately prior to sale; no indirect entities participated.

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On June 30, 2026, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Chief Financial Officer Robert Ramsey Hamady reported the sale of 20,000 Class A Common shares — immediately following option exercise — through a Rule 10b5-1 plan, as detailed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $202,800 Post-transaction shares (direct) 97,192 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$986,000

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sell price of $10.14 on July 1, 2026.

Key questions

What distinguishes this transaction from standard open-market sales?

This sale was contingent on the exercise of 20,000 options, with all shares immediately sold as Class A Common Stock — demonstrating the transaction was not a discretionary open-market sale but a liquidity event tied to vesting and exercise mechanics.

This sale was contingent on the exercise of 20,000 options, with all shares immediately sold as Class A Common Stock — demonstrating the transaction was not a discretionary open-market sale but a liquidity event tied to vesting and exercise mechanics. How does the transaction affect Hamady's direct and overall economic exposure to NuScale?

While direct Class A share ownership declined by 17.07%, Hamady maintains a material economic stake through other equity instruments, which may be exercised for additional equity exposure in the future.

While direct Class A share ownership declined by 17.07%, Hamady maintains a material economic stake through other equity instruments, which may be exercised for additional equity exposure in the future. What is the context of this transaction within Hamady's recent trading cadence?

Since March 2025, Hamady has reduced his direct Class A holdings by 68.43%, with smaller trade sizes in 2026 reflecting diminished remaining share capacity rather than a discretionary moderation of sales.

Since March 2025, Hamady has reduced his direct Class A holdings by 68.43%, with smaller trade sizes in 2026 reflecting diminished remaining share capacity rather than a discretionary moderation of sales. Was this transaction discretionary or pre-scheduled?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating it was a pre-scheduled event rather than a response to contemporaneous market factors.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 330 Revenue (TTM) $18.67 million Net income (TTM) -$385.80 million 1-year price change -71.90%

* 1-year price change calculated as of July 1, 2026.

Company snapshot

NuScale Power Corporation develops and commercializes modular light water reactor nuclear power facilities, including the NuScale Power Module and scalable VOYGR power plant configurations.

The company generates revenue primarily through the design, sale, and licensing of its nuclear power modules and related engineering services for energy, heating, desalination, and industrial applications.

NuScale designs its modular nuclear power plants to serve utilities and industrial operators seeking reliable, carbon-free energy for applications such as electricity generation, heating, desalination, and industrial processes.

NuScale Power Corporation operates at the forefront of advanced nuclear energy technology, offering scalable reactor solutions designed for diverse energy needs. The company's strategy centers on providing flexible, low-carbon power generation options through its proprietary modular reactor systems.

NuScale's competitive advantage lies in its ability to deliver customizable nuclear solutions that address both grid-scale and distributed energy requirements.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 30 sale of NuScale Power stock by CFO Robert Hamady came at a time when shares were beaten down. The stock eventually hit a 52-week low of $8.55 on July 8, just days after Hamady’s disposition.

However, his sale is not a red flag for investors. The transaction was automatically executed as part of the CFO’s Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which he adopted in March of 2026. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on non-public information.

In addition, Hamady retained over 97,000 directly-held shares post-transaction, as well as 165,625 stock options. This combination indicates he maintains a significant equity stake in the company.

NuScale’s stock fell due to disappointing business performance in the first quarter. The company reported revenue of just $565,000. This is an enormous plunge from the $13.4 million made in Q1 of 2025.

The drop in income was due to the completion of some of its projects. Despite the revenue decline, NuScale management insists the opportunity for the company’s nuclear energy solutions is large. Given the expansion of data centers to support artificial intelligence, and the resulting need for power, NuScale has a potentially large market for its offerings.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.