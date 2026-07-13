What Does Rocket Lab's $8 Billion Iridium Acquisition Signal for the New Space Stock Era?

Key Points

Rocket Lab announced its plan to acquire Iridium Communications for $8 billion.

The move will give Rocket Lab access to Iridium's 66 low-Earth-orbit satellites.

The acquisition comes as Rocket Lab continues to expand its end-to-end space business.

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Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is the second-most-used space launch company in the United States, trailing only Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX. Beyond launch services, Rocket Lab is building a business spanning diverse segments of the budding space economy, making it a top pure-play space stock for investors.

The company made headlines last month when it announced its plans to acquire Iridium Communications. The move builds on Rocket Lab's space systems business and gives it ownership of Iridium's satellite constellation. Here's why the acquisition could be a game changer for Rocket Lab today.

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Rocket Lab's $8 billion acquisition of Iridium adds satellites to its growing space business

On June 29, Rocket Lab announced an agreement to acquire Iridium for roughly $8 billion in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $54 per share. The acquisition helps Rocket Lab achieve a few goals. For one, the company further expands its vertically integrated business and couples its launch vehicles and satellite manufacturing with an active constellation.

Rocket Lab gains access to Iridium's 66 low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites, giving it an orbital network and bypassing the need to build one from scratch. Iridium's L-band spectrum, which penetrates clouds, foliage, and severe weather, enables devices to stay connected globally without needing large directional dishes.

Finally, the move helps Rocket Lab compete with SpaceX's Starlink business, which has been a big moneymaker for SpaceX so far. Iridium's business boasts 2.5 million paid subscribers and $871.7 million in revenue in 2025, at a 57% operational EBITDA margin.

Rocket Lab's end-to-end space vision is becoming a reality

The move marks another major deal for Rocket Lab as it evolves from a small-launch provider into a vertically integrated end-to-end space company.

Unlike traditional aerospace contractors that depend on third-party suppliers, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures many of the critical systems needed to accomplish space missions. Its wide-ranging space systems business encompasses propulsion systems, carbon-composite structures, avionics, flight software, reaction wheels, star trackers, solar power systems, separation mechanisms, radios, satellite buses, and launch vehicles.

The Iridium deal is just one of many moves Rocket Lab has made in recent years to build up its end-to-end space business. Earlier this year, it announced an agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems, gaining control of advanced in-space robotics and motion control systems. It also closed on its acquisition of Mynaric AG earlier this year, which specializes in laser optical communication terminals.

Is Rocket Lab stock for you?

Rocket Lab has carved out a niche in the small-launch market, and will expand its capabilities with its medium-lift Neutron rocket, which it hopes to launch later this year. In addition, it has done a stellar job building out its space systems business, and its Iridium acquisition signals a new era in which space companies become more vertically integrated space powerhouses to better compete with SpaceX as spending in the space economy picks up.

Rocket Lab stock is highly volatile as it continues to expand, and isn't for conservative investors looking to preserve capital or generate steady income. However, if you have a long-term outlook and can stomach volatility, Rocket Lab is an excellent pure-play space stock to buy right now.

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Courtney Carlsen has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.