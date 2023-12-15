What Does REIT Rebound Portend for 2024

REITs have seen big gains in recent weeks with the FTSE Nareit All Equity index up nearly 12% in November and now green on the year. The major catalyst for recent gains has been increasing certainty that the Fed is nearing the end of its hiking cycle and may begin cutting rates by the second half of next year.

According to the REIT industry association Nareit, this strength will continue in 2024. In its outlook piece for next year it said, “We are cautiously optimistic that despite those challenges, the REIT recovery could begin next year. The impressive performance of REITs during late October and November may be a signal that, as in previous periods of monetary policy adjustments, the end of the rate-rising cycle will herald a period of REIT outperformance.”

Based on historical precedent, REITs have returned 20% over the next year following when rates stabilize which is better than stocks and private real estate. It also forecasts the performance gap between public and private real estate shrinking during this period. However, John Worth, Nareit’s executive VP of research and investor outreach, warns that these returns will be lumpy which means that investors will be rewarded for being in the market rather than timing the market.

Finsum: REIT stocks are seeing a strong rally in recent weeks amid optimism that inflation is falling and that the Fed is done hiking rates. Here’s why some see it extending into next year.

real estate

inflation

risk

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.