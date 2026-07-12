What Does a Privia Health Insider's Sale of Company Shares for $3.6 Million Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Former CEO Shawn Morris sold 135,498 shares on June 30 and July 1, 2026, generating proceeds of ~$3.57 million at a weighted average price around $26.32 per share.

Morris' sale reduced direct ownership to 76,651 shares post-transaction.

All activity was in direct accounts, with no indirect entity participation; the transaction was structured as an option exercise with immediate sale of the acquired shares.

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Shawn Morris, former CEO and previously a member of the Board of Directors at Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA), reported the exercise of 135,498 stock options into common shares and immediately sold them for proceeds of approximately ~$3.57 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 135,498 Transaction value ~$3.6 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 76,651 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 24,485 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($26.32); post-transaction value based on July 1, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale of this transaction?

This was an exercise-and-immediate-sale event, where 135,498 options were converted into common shares and then disposed of, providing liquidity while leaving Morris' substantial options position intact.

This was an exercise-and-immediate-sale event, where 135,498 options were converted into common shares and then disposed of, providing liquidity while leaving Morris' substantial options position intact. How did the sale impact Morris' equity exposure in Privia Health Group?

The direct common share position was reduced by 63.87%.

The direct common share position was reduced by 63.87%. Did the transaction reflect a change in trading cadence or capacity?

The scale of this sale was materially larger than prior historic sales, but this increase is capacity-driven, as Morris' available share pool has contracted after multiple prior disposals since December of last year.

The scale of this sale was materially larger than prior historic sales, but this increase is capacity-driven, as Morris' available share pool has contracted after multiple prior disposals since December of last year. What is the current context for Privia Health Group shares as of July 1, 2026?

The stock closed at $26.88 on July 1, 2026, up 19.3% over the trailing year, and the transaction occurred at a slight discount to this level.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.25 billion Net income (TTM) $21.76 million Employees 1,140 1-year price change 19.30%

* 1-year performance calculated using July 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Privia Health offers technology-enabled management services, population health tools, and a national provider network, generating revenue primarily through management fees and value-based care contracts.

It operates a platform-based business model, supporting independent physician groups with practice management, payer contracting, and clinical integration to drive cost efficiency and quality outcomes.

The company serves independent physicians, medical groups, health plans, and health systems across the United States, targeting providers seeking to optimize clinical and financial performance.

Privia Health Group, Inc. is a national healthcare services company specializing in physician enablement and value-based care delivery. The company leverages a scalable technology platform and management services organization to streamline provider operations and enhance care coordination.

Its integrated approach to practice management and population health positions Privia as a strategic partner for clinicians navigating the shift toward value-based reimbursement. The company’s scale and network breadth provide a competitive edge in payer negotiations and clinical integration.

What this transaction means for investors

Former CEO Shawn Morris’ sale of Privia stock on June 30 and July 1 occurred just days before he retired from the Board of Directors on July 6. The transactions at a weighted average price of $26.32 came at a time when shares were rising, eventually hitting a 52-week high of $27.86 on July 10.

Morris’ conversion of stock options into common shares and selling them immediately is a tactic often implemented by executives, so his disposition is not unusual. Moreover, these were non-discretionary transactions as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information.

As of July 1, Morris retained a sizable equity stake in Privia Health Group. Along with 76,651 directly-held shares in the company, he possessed millions of fully-vested stock options and over 24,000 shares held indirectly through a trust and LLC. Consequently, Morris’ disposition may have reduced his direct holdings by nearly 64%, but he has plenty of stock options remaining.

Privia Health shares rose thanks to excellent first-quarter sales growth of nearly 26% year over year to $603.8 million. The company also announced it was expanding into the state of New Jersey, which should boost sales further.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.