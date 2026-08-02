What Does Planet Labs CFO Ashley Johnson's Sale of Shares Worth $2.4 Million Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The executive disposed of ~110,000 shares at $22.08 per share on July 23, 2026, representing a total transaction value of $2.4 million.

The activity reduced the total equity holdings across both direct and indirect accounts by 6%.

The transaction was split between a direct sale of 75,035 shares and an indirect sale of 34,993 shares attributed to the Johnson Joint Revocable Trust.

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Ashley F. Johnson, President and Chief Financial Officer of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), sold ~110,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 23, 2026, for a total value of $2.4 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.4 million Shares sold ~110,000 Shares sold (directly held) 75,035 Shares sold (indirectly held) 34,993 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~1.1 million Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~561,000 Post-transaction value $37.87 million Insider ownership 0.51%

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($22.08); post-transaction value based on July 23, 2026 market close ($22.36).

Key questions

What is the context for this transaction?

The sale was conducted as part of routine portfolio management under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on April 23, 2026. This regulatory framework allows insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to avoid concerns regarding the possession of material non-public information.

The sale was conducted as part of routine portfolio management under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on April 23, 2026. This regulatory framework allows insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to avoid concerns regarding the possession of material non-public information. How has the company performed financially leading up to this trade?

Planet Labs reported a 226% one-year return as of the July 23, 2026 transaction date. During the most recent trailing-twelve-month period, the company generated $335.6 million in revenue while recording a net loss of $373.1 million.

Planet Labs reported a 226% one-year return as of the July 23, 2026 transaction date. During the most recent trailing-twelve-month period, the company generated $335.6 million in revenue while recording a net loss of $373.1 million. What is the status of the executive's remaining equity position?

Following this transaction, Johnson retains a significant interest in the company, including ~1.1 million shares held directly and ~561,000 shares held indirectly through a revocable trust. The directly held position includes 1,132,122 restricted stock units (RSUs) that are scheduled to vest in quarterly installments through December.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-23) $22.36 Market Capitalization $6.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $335.6 million Net Income (TTM) -$373.1 million

Company Snapshot

Planet Labs designs, deploys, and operates extensive satellite constellations that deliver frequent, high-resolution geospatial imagery and data to customers worldwide through a proprietary cloud-native platform.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based access to its satellite imagery and geospatial analytics platform, leveraging its proprietary technology stack to process and integrate temporal data for advanced analytical applications.

Planet Labs serves government agencies, commercial enterprises, and institutional customers requiring real-time geospatial intelligence for applications spanning agriculture, urban planning, disaster response, and defense and security operations.

Planet Labs PBC operates as a leading provider of frequent, global geospatial data through its constellation of Earth-imaging satellites. The company's differentiated competitive position derives from its extensive satellite network, proprietary cloud-native processing infrastructure, and ability to deliver sub-meter resolution imagery at unprecedented temporal frequency.

With a market capitalization of $6.9 billion, Planet Labs is scaling its commercial and government customer base while advancing its technological capabilities in satellite operations and geospatial analytics.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 23 sale of Planet Labs stock by CFO Ashley Johnson for a weighted average price of $22.08 occurred during a time when shares were on the decline, having fallen substantially from a 52-week high of $51.76 reached in May. The drop was due in part to the company’s plan to sell up to $1.5 billion Class A shares, a large equity offering that prompted dilution concerns among shareholders.

The CFO’s disposition combined with other insider sales also added to a Planet Labs stock sell-off. That said, her July 23 transaction does not appear to raise red flags for investors, given it was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Moreover, Johnson retained more than one million directly-held shares post-transaction, and over half a million indirectly-held stock in a trust. This demonstrates she maintains a sizable equity position, ensuring her continued alignment with shareholder interests.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.