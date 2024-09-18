In a major move, Vectura Fertin Pharma, Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. PM, announced the sale of Vectura Group Ltd. to Molex Asia Holdings Ltd. This decision comes amid ongoing criticism of PM’s ownership of the asthma inhaler manufacturer as PM attempts to transition from tobacco to a broader healthcare and wellness group.



Philip Morris stated that this transaction allows Vectura to operate under Phillips Medisize, a Molex subsidiary, which is better positioned to advance its inhaled therapeutics pipeline without the constraints associated with PM’s ownership. This shift highlights the difficulties the company faced while trying to transform its business model in the face of negative perceptions.



Phillips Medisize, known for its expertise in drug delivery and medical devices, is expected to enhance its offerings by leveraging Vectura’s capabilities. This collaboration aims to introduce innovative solutions to the market, reinforcing a commitment to improving public health.



Challenges in Philip Morris’ Transformation

PM acquired Vectura in 2021 for £1.1 billion, aiming to diversify into the healthcare sector. However, the company has since taken a £516-billion impairment against the unit and revised its growth expectations. Critics have raised concerns about a tobacco company profiting from respiratory treatments, often linked to smoking-related health issues.



The backlash against PM's ownership was severe, resulting in boycotts and Vectura being excluded from key medical conferences. These challenges have hindered Vectura’s ability to engage effectively with the scientific community and establish crucial partnerships in contract development and manufacturing.

The Future of PM’s Vectura Fertin Pharma

Despite selling Vectura Group, PM's Vectura Fertin Pharma will continue as a separate entity. This division will focus on developing oral health products and inhaled prescription therapies, particularly in areas like pain management and cardiovascular emergencies. It plans to adopt a new corporate identity to signify its commitment to health and wellness.



In summary, the sale of Vectura Group marks a significant turning point for Philip Morris as it seeks to redefine its identity and focus on healthcare. Philip Morris’ strategic shift signals a promising investment opportunity, appealing to those interested in the evolving healthcare landscape. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



PM’s shares have gained 21.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 22.7%.

