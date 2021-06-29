What Does Palantir Actually Do? And Is It a Good Investment?

Few companies are as difficult for non-techies to understand as Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). The software company was started in the aftermath of Sept. 11 and focused on providing counterterrorism intelligence to the U.S. government.

But in the nearly two decades since its founding, its offerings have become much wider. Earlier this year, it entered the public markets. It has been -- to say the least -- a tumultuous ride. Part of the reason for the wild ride might be that it's really difficult to discern how this technology is applied.

In this June 24, 2021, video, Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel review their hour-long deep dive into the company and condense it into a five-minute takeaway on the bull and bear cases for Palantir.

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

