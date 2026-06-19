What Does an Opendoor Director's Sale of 40,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Director David Benson sold 40,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$193K on June 16, 2026.

This sale represented 18.17% of Benson's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 180,099 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were affected.

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On June 16, 2026, David C. Benson, a member of the Board of Directors at Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), reported the sale of 40,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 40,000 Transaction value ~$193,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 180,099 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$855,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.83); post-transaction value based on the market close price on June 16, 2026.

Key questions

What proportion of David Benson's total Opendoor Technologies holdings was sold in this transaction?

The 40,000 shares sold represented 18.17% of Benson's direct holdings prior to the sale, with no indirect or derivative positions reported as of June 16, 2026.

The 40,000 shares sold represented 18.17% of Benson's direct holdings prior to the sale, with no indirect or derivative positions reported as of June 16, 2026. What was the stated reason for the sale and how does it relate to insider trading policies?

The sale was conducted under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, specifically to cover taxes from the vesting of restricted stock units, indicating the transaction was planned and not discretionary in nature.

The sale was conducted under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, specifically to cover taxes from the vesting of restricted stock units, indicating the transaction was planned and not discretionary in nature. How does this transaction affect Benson's ongoing exposure to Opendoor Technologies stock?

Following the sale, Benson maintains a direct position of 180,099 shares, with a post-transaction market value of approximately ~$855,000, and retaining substantial direct exposure.

Following the sale, Benson maintains a direct position of 180,099 shares, with a post-transaction market value of approximately ~$855,000, and retaining substantial direct exposure. Does the timing of the sale coincide with any material stock price movement or performance trend?

As of June 16, 2026, Opendoor Technologies shares had appreciated by 671.35% over the prior year, but the sale aligns with tax-related events rather than an opportunistic response to price momentum.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.94 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.39 billion) Price (as of market close June 16, 2026) $4.75 1-year price change 671.35%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 16, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Opendoor offers a digital platform for buying and selling residential real estate, with additional services such as title insurance and escrow.

It generates revenue primarily through home sales and related transaction fees, operating as an online intermediary in residential property transactions.

The company targets individual home buyers and sellers across the United States seeking a streamlined, technology-driven real estate experience.

Opendoor Technologies operates at scale within the U.S. residential real estate market, leveraging a digital-first strategy to simplify property transactions. The company’s platform-driven approach enables efficient home buying and selling, supported by ancillary services that enhance the customer experience.

Its technology integration enables a digital platform for efficient transactions and supporting services, catering to consumers seeking convenience and speed in real estate dealings.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 16 sale of Opendoor stock by Director David Benson isn’t a cause for investor concern, given it was performed to fulfill tax withholding obligations incurred in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units.

The disposition came at an interesting time for Opendoor shares. The company was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index towards the end of May, and the stock remains well above its 52-week low of $0.51 per share reached last June.

Shares began to rise after new CEO Kasra Nejatian took over the top position in the fall of 2025. Nejatian introduced a new strategy for the company, called Opendoor 2.0, using artificial intelligence to efficiently buy and sell homes.

In the first quarter, revenue fell 433% year over year to $720 million as Opendoor made its strategic shift. The company’s net loss widened to $173 million from a loss of $85 million in the prior year, but management believes Opendoor can be adjusted net income positive by the end of 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.