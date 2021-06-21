What Does Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLLI) Share Price Indicate?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $91.10, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings?

NasdaqGM:OLLI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -16%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, OLLI appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OLLI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on OLLI should the price fluctuate below its true value.

