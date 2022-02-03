What Does Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLLI) Share Price Indicate?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGM, rising to highs of US$73.43 and falling to the lows of US$44.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' current trading price of US$47.23 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s ratio of 16.81x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings look like?

NasdaqGM:OLLI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? OLLI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at OLLI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OLLI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for OLLI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

