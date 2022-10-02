What Does NVR, Inc.'s (NYSE:NVR) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$4,553 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$3,918. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NVR's current trading price of US$3,987 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NVR’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is NVR Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that NVR’s ratio of 8.58x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 5.9x, which means if you buy NVR today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe NVR should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, NVR’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will NVR generate?

NYSE:NVR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for NVR. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, NVR appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on NVR, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NVR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on NVR should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing NVR at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NVR you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in NVR, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.