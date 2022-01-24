What Does Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NYSE:NSC) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$298 and falling to the lows of US$265. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Norfolk Southern's current trading price of US$276 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Norfolk Southern’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Norfolk Southern?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 28%, trading at US$276 compared to my intrinsic value of $215.78. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Norfolk Southern’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Norfolk Southern look like?

NYSE:NSC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Norfolk Southern. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NSC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe NSC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NSC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for NSC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Norfolk Southern at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Norfolk Southern has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Norfolk Southern, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

