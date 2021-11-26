What Does Newmark Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NMRK) Share Price Indicate?

While Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Newmark Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Newmark Group worth?

Good news, investors! Newmark Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Newmark Group’s ratio of 6.64x is below its peer average of 17.21x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Real Estate industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Newmark Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Newmark Group look like?

NasdaqGS:NMRK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Newmark Group, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although NMRK is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to NMRK, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NMRK for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Newmark Group at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Newmark Group you should be mindful of and 2 of these are concerning.

If you are no longer interested in Newmark Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

