What Does Newell Brands Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NWL) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Newell Brands’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Newell Brands worth?

According to my valuation model, Newell Brands seems to be fairly priced at around 17.30% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Newell Brands today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $24.46, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Newell Brands’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Newell Brands look like?

NasdaqGS:NWL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.7% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Newell Brands, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NWL’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NWL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Newell Brands, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Newell Brands you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Newell Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

