What Does the Nayax President's Sale of 4,500 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Keren Sharir sold 4,500 Ordinary Shares for a transaction value of approximately $323,000 on May 27, 2026.

This transaction represented 14.34% of Sharir's direct holdings, reducing her direct Ordinary Share position from 31,376 to 26,876 shares.

The shares were acquired and disposed of through direct ownership, immediately following the exercise of stock options; no indirect entities were involved.

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Keren Sharir, President of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX), reported the sale of 4,500 Ordinary Shares on May 27, 2026, following an option exercise, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,500 Transaction value ~$323,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 26,876 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.00 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($71.80); post-transaction value based on May 27, 2026 holdings multiplied by the reported close price.

Key questions

What is the structure and context of this transaction?

This transaction involved the exercise of 4,500 stock options, with the resulting Ordinary Shares sold immediately; all activity was in the direct account of Keren Sharir, with no indirect holdings or trust entities participating.

This transaction involved the exercise of 4,500 stock options, with the resulting Ordinary Shares sold immediately; all activity was in the direct account of Keren Sharir, with no indirect holdings or trust entities participating. How does the transaction affect Sharir's direct ownership and capacity for future sales?

The sale reduced Sharir's direct Ordinary Share holdings by 14.34%, leaving her with 26,876 directly held shares and a remaining post-transaction direct equity value of approximately $2.00 million as of May 27, 2026.

The sale reduced Sharir's direct Ordinary Share holdings by 14.34%, leaving her with 26,876 directly held shares and a remaining post-transaction direct equity value of approximately $2.00 million as of May 27, 2026. What was the market environment at the time of the transaction?

The stock was priced at $71.80 per share for this transaction, with shares closing at $74.31 on May 27, 2026, and showing a one-year total return of 69.60% as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $426.18 million Net income (TTM) $29.64 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-27) $74.31 1-year price change 69.60%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 27, 2026.

Company snapshot

Nayax offers a suite of cashless payment solutions, including POS terminals, contactless card readers, telemetry devices, EV charging stations, and a proprietary digital wallet app. Primary revenue is generated from hardware sales, payment processing fees, and software services.

It operates a recurring revenue model combining direct sales, reseller partnerships, and ongoing software and payment processing fees from installed devices and platforms.

The company targets operators of unattended machines and retail environments such as vending, laundromats, car washes, parking, kiosks, and amusement venues globally.

Nayax Ltd. is a technology-driven fintech company specializing in integrated cashless payment and telemetry solutions for unattended retail and service environments. With a scalable platform and a global customer base, the company leverages proprietary hardware and software to enable secure, real-time payments and remote management.

Its diversified product suite and recurring revenue streams are supported by offerings such as hardware sales, payment processing fees, and software services to clients in unattended retail and service environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Nayax President Keren Sharir’s May 27 sale of company stock came at a time when shares were surging. The stock hit a 52-week high of $76.86 on May 29, just days after Sharir’s disposition.

She wasn’t the only one selling. Other company insiders did the same in May. The sales are understandable given Nayax’s incredible share price growth.

In Sharir’s case, her disposition is not necessarily a cause for investor concern. Her transaction was the result of exercising 4,500 stock options and immediately selling them. This is a common practice among business insiders.

In addition, she retained nearly 27,000 directly-held shares and over 23,000 stock options. These indicate Sharir maintains a sizable equity stake after her May 27 sale.

Nayax stock rose thanks to outstanding business performance. In the first quarter, the company achieved sales of $106.9 million, representing strong 32% year-over-year growth.

This impressive revenue increase was fueled by a major milestone: Nayax recently surpassed an installed base of 1.5 million devices. As the company expands its global footprint of connected machines, transaction volumes flowing across its payment platform grow.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.