What Does Monster Beverage Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNST) Share Price Indicate?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$99.62 and falling to the lows of US$84.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Monster Beverage's current trading price of US$87.04 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Monster Beverage’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Monster Beverage?

Monster Beverage appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Monster Beverage’s ratio of 37.4x is above its peer average of 26.9x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Beverage industry. Furthermore, Monster Beverage’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Monster Beverage generate?

NasdaqGS:MNST Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Monster Beverage's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 61%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MNST’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MNST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MNST for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MNST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Monster Beverage, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Monster Beverage has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Monster Beverage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

