What Does Mobileye's New DMS Deal Mean for Auto Safety?

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY announced that a major U.S. automaker plans to incorporate its Mobileye Driver Monitoring System (DMS) into upcoming vehicles powered by the EyeQ6L chip, with production expected to begin in 2027. This deal expands an existing ADAS program, adding new capabilities and covering millions of vehicles across various models and model years.



Mobileye’s in-cabin sensing solution combines DMS and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) on a single chip, operating alongside ADAS perception. By integrating interior monitoring with external road awareness, the system can assess driver attention in context to determine not only alertness but also where the driver is looking and whether their focus aligns with road conditions.



This new agreement builds on earlier partnerships, including integrations of DMS and OMS into EyeQ6H-based SuperVision and Surround ADAS programs with a global automaker. These developments highlight increasing demand from automakers for unified systems that combine driver monitoring, occupant safety and advanced driving features, reducing the need for separate hardware and lowering complexity and cost.



Per Nimrod Nehushtan, EVP of Business Development and Strategy, next-generation driving systems require a deeper understanding of both the road and the cabin environment, along with how they interact. At the same time, automakers aim to scale advanced features without adding extra hardware or integration challenges. Mobileye’s DMS addresses both needs by delivering context-aware monitoring on a single ADAS chip and ECU platform.



As hands-free driving becomes more common beyond luxury vehicles, ensuring drivers remain actively engaged is increasingly critical for safety. Mobileye’s system links driver gaze with real-time road data from ADAS cameras, helping detect distractions that cabin-only systems might miss while also recognizing when drivers are already attentive. This approach aims to reduce unnecessary alerts, improve intervention accuracy and enable more intelligent takeover prompts for higher levels of autonomy.



The platform is designed to meet upcoming Euro NCAP 2026 requirements and is being developed with future standards in mind, including the anticipated 2029 protocol, which is expected to move beyond simple eye tracking toward more comprehensive engagement detection.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MBLY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Renault SA RNLSY, Blue Bird Corporation BLBD and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.1%. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved 16 cents in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved 26 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 19 cents and 89 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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