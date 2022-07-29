What Does Millicom International Cellular S.A.'s (NASDAQ:TIGO) Share Price Indicate?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Millicom International Cellular’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Millicom International Cellular?

Good news, investors! Millicom International Cellular is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.42x is currently well-below the industry average of 24.79x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Millicom International Cellular’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Millicom International Cellular generate?

NasdaqGS:TIGO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Millicom International Cellular, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TIGO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TIGO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TIGO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Millicom International Cellular at this point in time. For example, Millicom International Cellular has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Millicom International Cellular, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

