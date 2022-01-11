What Does Mercer International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MERC) Share Price Indicate?

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Mercer International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Mercer International still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mercer International’s ratio of 9.3x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 4.49x, which means if you buy Mercer International today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Mercer International should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Mercer International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Mercer International?

NasdaqGS:MERC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Mercer International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MERC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MERC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MERC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MERC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Mercer International (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Mercer International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

