What Does the Maze Therapeutics CEO's Sale of Nearly 30,000 Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Jason Coloma sold 27,858 shares for a total value of approximately $725,000 across June 22 and June 23, 2026.

This transaction involved Coloma's indirect holdings and reduced indirect ownership from 372,867 to 345,009 shares.

All shares disposed were indirect, with no direct holdings involved in the sale.

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Jason V. Coloma, Chief Executive Officer of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), reported the indirect sale of 27,858 shares of common stock over three open-market transactions on June 22 and June 23, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 27,858 Transaction value ~$725,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 345,009

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($26.04).

Key questions

What proportion of Coloma's indirect position was affected by this transaction?

This sale reduced indirect holdings from 372,867 to 345,009 shares, with no direct ownership shares reported in this filing.

This sale reduced indirect holdings from 372,867 to 345,009 shares, with no direct ownership shares reported in this filing. Were the shares sold directly or through trusts, and which entities were involved?

All shares sold were held indirectly through the Coloma Family Trust and The Coloma 2021 Irrevocable Trust, as disclosed in the filing; no shares were sold from direct ownership.

All shares sold were held indirectly through the Coloma Family Trust and The Coloma 2021 Irrevocable Trust, as disclosed in the filing; no shares were sold from direct ownership. How does this transaction compare to Coloma's recent trading activity?

Since May of 2026, Coloma has made four sell transactions, totaling 69,003 shares sold, with this disposition being the largest single transaction by share count and reflecting a capacity-driven cadence as indirect holdings declined.

Since May of 2026, Coloma has made four sell transactions, totaling 69,003 shares sold, with this disposition being the largest single transaction by share count and reflecting a capacity-driven cadence as indirect holdings declined. What context does the current valuation provide for this sale?

The average transaction price was around $26.04 per share, with Maze Therapeutics shares closing at $26.41 on June 23, 2026, and the stock up 134.38% over the past year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 23, 2026) $26.41 Market capitalization $1.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $20.00 million Net income (TTM) ($122.54 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 23, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Maze Therapeutics develops small molecule precision medicines targeting kidney and metabolic diseases, with lead assets in phase II clinical trials addressing APOL1 kidney disease, phenylketonuria, and Pompe disease.

It has licensing agreements and collaborative research partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses.

The company serves biopharmaceutical partners and targets patients with rare and chronic kidney and metabolic disorders in the United States.

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision small molecule therapies for kidney and metabolic diseases. The company's strategy leverages proprietary discovery platforms and strategic collaborations to advance a pipeline of assets addressing significant unmet medical needs.

With a specialized focus and strategic partnerships, Maze Therapeutics aims to establish a competitive position in the rare disease and metabolic disorder treatment landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Maze Therapeutics CEO Jason Coloma’s sale of company stock on June 22 and June 23 came at a time when shares were well above the 52-week low of $10.98 reached last July. Even so, the disposition is not a red flag for investors as it was a non-discretionary transaction.

Coloma executed the sales as part of a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in February of 2026. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

He also retained over 300,000 shares post-transaction indirectly through his trusts. This gives him an ample equity stake in the company.

Maze Therapeutics stock rose due to encouraging progress on its clinical trials. Phase 2 trials are on track for a pair of its therapies later this year.

In addition, the company ended the first quarter with $362.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. According to Coloma, these funds are expected to carry the company into 2029 as it moves towards attaining FDA approval.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.