What Does Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Mastercard’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Mastercard?

Good news, investors! Mastercard is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $454.79, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Mastercard’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Mastercard?

NYSE:MA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Mastercard's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 56%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Mastercard, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mastercard, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Mastercard, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

