What Does ManTech International Corporation's (NASDAQ:MANT) Share Price Indicate?

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$87.78 and falling to the lows of US$67.09. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ManTech International's current trading price of US$73.13 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ManTech International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in ManTech International?

Great news for investors – ManTech International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $101.58, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that ManTech International’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will ManTech International generate?

NasdaqGS:MANT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of ManTech International, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MANT is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MANT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MANT for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for ManTech International and you'll want to know about this.

