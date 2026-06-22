What Does a Magnite Insider's Sale of Over 19,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Sean Buckley sold 19,233 directly-held shares for a transaction value of ~$365,000 on June 17, 2026.

This transaction represented 4.90% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his direct stake from 392,747 to 373,514 shares.

The disposition involved only direct ownership, with no shares sold or transferred through indirect entities or derivatives.

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Sean Patrick Buckley, President of Revenue and Market Strategy, reported the sale of 19,233 shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in an open-market transaction executed on June 17, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 19,233 Transaction value $365,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 373,514 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($19.00); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 market close ($18.24).

Key questions

How does the size of Buckley’s latest sale compare to his historical pattern of open-market sales?

This transaction’s 19,233 shares is moderately above his historical sell-only average of ~15,847 shares per trade, but well within his established range (2,213 shares to 40,000 shares) and consistent with prior allocations.

This transaction’s 19,233 shares is moderately above his historical sell-only average of ~15,847 shares per trade, but well within his established range (2,213 shares to 40,000 shares) and consistent with prior allocations. Did this sale impact Buckley’s indirect or derivative holdings?

No; the transaction affected only direct common stock holdings, with no changes to indirect entities or derivative security positions.

No; the transaction affected only direct common stock holdings, with no changes to indirect entities or derivative security positions. What proportion of Buckley’s total direct Magnite stake was involved in this transaction?

The sale represented 4.90% of his direct shares, moving his direct holdings from 392,747 to 373,514 shares post-transaction.

The sale represented 4.90% of his direct shares, moving his direct holdings from 392,747 to 373,514 shares post-transaction. Is there evidence this sale reflects a shift in strategy or accelerated disposition?

No; the cadence and scale of the sale are consistent with Buckley’s multi-year pattern of Rule 10b5-1 plan-driven activity, and capacity analysis shows that trade sizes have naturally trended lower as overall holdings have declined.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $722.55 million Net income (TTM) $158.66 million Employees 905 1-year price change -4.43%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Magnite provides a global digital advertising platform enabling publishers to manage and monetize ad inventory across connected TV, mobile, and web channels.

It operates a marketplace model, earning revenue through technology fees and commissions from facilitating transactions between advertising buyers and sellers.

The company serves digital content publishers, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand-side platforms worldwide.

Magnite, Inc. is an independent provider of programmatic advertising technology, supporting publishers and buyers in the digital ad ecosystem. The company leverages a scalable sell-side platform and international sales presence to deliver advanced monetization and procurement solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 17 sale of Magnite stock by the company’s President of Revenue and Market Strategy, Sean Buckley, came at a time when shares were on an upswing, well above the 52-week low of $10.82 reached in February of this year. Even so, the disposition is not a cause for investor concern as it was a non-discretionary transaction.

The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted back in September of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Magnite stock has rebounded due to a solid first-quarter earnings report. Sales totaled $164.4 million, representing a 6% year-over-year increase. Moreover, the company swung from a net loss of $9.6 million in Q1 of 2025 to net income of $4.4 million this year thanks to a combination of rising revenue and cost reductions.

Magnite has also steadily lowered its debt, and acquired key digital advertising partnerships with the likes of Walmart. These wins bolstered investor confidence in the company, helping shares to rise.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Magnite and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.