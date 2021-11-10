What Does LyondellBasell Industries N.V.'s (NYSE:LYB) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$106 and falling to the lows of US$89.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LyondellBasell Industries' current trading price of US$92.81 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LyondellBasell Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is LyondellBasell Industries still cheap?

Great news for investors – LyondellBasell Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.39x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.28x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because LyondellBasell Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of LyondellBasell Industries look like?

NYSE:LYB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for LyondellBasell Industries. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LYB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LYB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LYB for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with LyondellBasell Industries (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

If you are no longer interested in LyondellBasell Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

