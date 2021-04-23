What Does Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LITE) Share Price Indicate?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Lumentum Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Lumentum Holdings still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lumentum Holdings’s ratio of 37.03x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 37.46x, which means if you buy Lumentum Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Lumentum Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Lumentum Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Lumentum Holdings?

NasdaqGS:LITE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 78% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lumentum Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LITE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LITE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LITE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LITE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Lumentum Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lumentum Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Lumentum Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

