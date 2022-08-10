What Does LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:RAMP) Share Price Indicate?

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$31.50 and falling to the lows of US$22.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LiveRamp Holdings' current trading price of US$22.20 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LiveRamp Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is LiveRamp Holdings Still Cheap?

LiveRamp Holdings appears to be overvalued by 35% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$22.20 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $16.49. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since LiveRamp Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of LiveRamp Holdings look like?

NYSE:RAMP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for LiveRamp Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe RAMP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RAMP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing LiveRamp Holdings at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LiveRamp Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in LiveRamp Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

