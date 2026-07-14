What Does LegalZoom Chief Legal Officer's Sale of Over 50,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The transaction involved the disposition of 51,545 shares at $7.21 per share, representing a total value of ~$371,639.

This activity resulted in a 5% reduction in the insider's direct equity holdings.

The sale was performed by Nicole Miller, LegalZoom's Chief Legal Officer, and involved only directly-held shares.

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Nicole Miller, Chief Legal Officer of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ), disposed of 51,545 shares of common stock on July 9, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$371,639 Shares sold 51,545 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,067,677 Post-transaction value $7.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($7.21); post-transaction value based on July 9, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What was the motivation behind this disposition?

The transaction was a non-discretionary event mandated by tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of equity awards. Such moves are typical for executives managing equity-based compensation and do not necessarily reflect an independent assessment of the company's valuation or future prospects.

The transaction was a non-discretionary event mandated by tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of equity awards. Such moves are typical for executives managing equity-based compensation and do not necessarily reflect an independent assessment of the company's valuation or future prospects. How much equity does Nicole Miller still hold in the company?

Following this disposition, the Chief Legal Officer continues to hold 1,067,677 shares directly. This million-share stake represents a substantial ongoing investment in the firm, with the remaining holdings valued at $7.7 million based on the market close on the date of the transaction.

Following this disposition, the Chief Legal Officer continues to hold 1,067,677 shares directly. This million-share stake represents a substantial ongoing investment in the firm, with the remaining holdings valued at $7.7 million based on the market close on the date of the transaction. What is the recent market context for the stock?

As of the July 9, 2026 transaction date, the company's stock had delivered a one-year total return of -20%. LegalZoom currently maintains a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, with the stock priced at $7.25 as of the July 10, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $7.25 Market Capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $779.7 million Net Income (TTM) $11.4 million

Company Snapshot

LegalZoom provides a comprehensive digital platform delivering legal and regulatory services to individuals and small businesses across the United States, with offerings spanning business formation, estate planning, intellectual property protection, and legal document preparation.

The company operates a software-as-a-service business model that generates revenue through subscription services, document preparation fees, and professional legal services, enabling customers to access legal solutions at a lower cost than traditional law firms.

LegalZoom primarily serves small business owners, entrepreneurs, and individual consumers seeking affordable legal services, with a particular focus on underserved market segments that lack access to traditional legal counsel.

LegalZoom.com operates as a leading digital legal services platform, serving as a technology-enabled alternative to traditional legal service providers. The company's scalable, web-based platform leverages technology to democratize access to legal services while maintaining profitability, with TTM net income of $11.4 million.

LegalZoom's competitive advantage derives from its efficient digital delivery model, brand recognition in the legal technology space, and ability to serve price-sensitive customers through automated document preparation and streamlined legal processes.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 9 sale of LegalZoom stock by its Chief Legal Officer Nicole Miller is not a cause for investor concern, given it was an automated transaction to fulfill tax withholding obligations as part of the vesting of restricted stock units. Miller’s holdings of over one million shares also demonstrates she maintains a substantial stake in the company, post-transaction.

Her sale came at a time when LegalZoom shares recovered a bit from a 52-week low of $5.22 reached on June 22. The stock fell due to Wall Street’s fears that artificial intelligence will replace the need for the company’s services.

However, LegalZoom’s sales are growing. In the first quarter, revenue rose 13% year over year to $207 million. Moreover, it is using AI tech to scale its legal offerings to small businesses. The company also adopted a concierge service where customers can pay to have LegalZoom handle the legal activities.

The company’s strong start to 2026 led to a raise in its full-year guidance. It now expects revenue in the range of $810 million to $830 million, up from a previous range between $805 million to $825 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in LegalZoom.com. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.