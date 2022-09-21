What Does Lear Corporation's (NYSE:LEA) Share Price Indicate?

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lear’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Lear?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lear’s ratio of 70.08x is above its peer average of 19.01x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Auto Components industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Lear’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Lear?

NYSE:LEA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Lear's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in LEA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LEA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LEA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LEA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Lear (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Lear, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

