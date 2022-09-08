What Does Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) Share Price Indicate?

While Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$66.64 and falling to the lows of US$51.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Korn Ferry's current trading price of US$53.24 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Korn Ferry’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Korn Ferry?

Great news for investors – Korn Ferry is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Korn Ferry’s ratio of 8.86x is below its peer average of 17.62x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Korn Ferry’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Korn Ferry generate?

NYSE:KFY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.5% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Korn Ferry. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KFY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KFY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KFY for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Korn Ferry as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Korn Ferry, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Korn Ferry, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

