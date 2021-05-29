What Does Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:KW) Share Price Indicate?

While Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 28.45x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 24.26x, which means if you buy Kennedy-Wilson Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Kennedy-Wilson Holdings?

NYSE:KW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, KW appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on KW, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KW for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on KW should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings you should be mindful of and 2 of these are potentially serious.

If you are no longer interested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

