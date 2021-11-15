What Does JD.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JD) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine JD.com’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is JD.com worth?

Great news for investors – JD.com is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $122.48, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. JD.com’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will JD.com generate?

NasdaqGS:JD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -16% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for JD.com. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although JD is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to JD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JD for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing JD.com at this point in time. For example - JD.com has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

