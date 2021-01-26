What Does Janet Yellen's Appointment as Treasury Secretary Mean for Investors?

Yesterday, Janet Yellen was confirmed as Treasury Secretary in a bipartisan 84-15 vote in the Senate. This is the second time Yellen has made history. She will be the nation’s first female secretary of the Treasury, having previously been the first female Fed chair. Obviously, shattering glass ceilings is just what Janet Yellen does, but most investors won’t be concerned with her gender or the historic nature of her confirmation. They will care only about what her tenure will mean for markets.

The answer to their question, based on Yellen’s time at the helm of the Federal Reserve Bank, is probably "very little."

She took over the central bank at a difficult, even tumultuous time. Her predecessor, Ben Bernanke, had been Fed Chair when the country was plunged into a massive recession and had responded with some previously untried methods of adding liquidity to the system, including quantitative easing, or QE. Then he left, leaving the hard part, ending the massive bond buying program, to his successor, Yellen.

Remember, this was when the Tea Party and Blue Dog Democrats were both things that existed on the political stage. Politicians on both sides of the aisle were concerned about running up the deficit and debt. Of course, that didn’t stop us getting close to $28 trillion in debt, but it did mean that for a time, fiscal policy was tight. The recovery was still fragile, and without the prospect of any fiscal stimulus, monetary policy was of exaggerated importance. Ending QE in that situation could prove to be a massive shock to markets and maybe even the economy.

Janet Yellen’s response was to be as open and transparent as possible. She figured, rightly, that the market would react less to something they were told was coming than it would to a sudden shift in policy. However, when you tell a bunch of analysts, economists, and traders that a change is coming, their next question is inevitably: "When?"

Yellen’s stock response to that, that any policy changes would be "data driven," became her catch phrase of sorts.

That is the key when it comes to what to expect from Yellen at Treasury, and it is why I say that investors should not anticipate massive changes. Yellen has been appointed to both of her history-making posts by Democrats and is generally seen by them as being "one of ours," but ultimately, she is an academic and a technocrat. Her loyalty is to facts and data, not ideology.

If we base our view on her actions rather than whatever perceptions exist of her, it is obvious what we should expect from Treasury Secretary Yellen. She will do what is necessary right now to combat the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, but won’t hesitate to change course when circumstances change, even if that makes her unpopular with many on her "side," The stock market will most likely find that reassuring, and we can expect very little to change.

The market where Yellen may have a massive, immediate, impact, however, is bitcoin.

She has already said that she believes some regulation of the cryptocurrency is warranted, and as she has the capacity to fully understand the uses and implications of peer-to-peer currency, I don’t doubt that this is what she intends to do. Of course, she will probably find, as other governments such as the Chinese have, that regulating an anonymous, self-directed online entity such as bitcoin is a lot easier to say than it is to do. Still, after such a strong run up, even talk of regulations will cause a selloff.

Ultimately the Fed, and other central banks for that matter, will have to find a way to live with bitcoin because it isn’t going anywhere in a hurry. For now, though, her intent to regulate and her style of openly discussing policy changes in advance could lead to some serious disruption to bitcoin over the next few months.

With that exception, Janet Yellen’s tenure at Treasury is very unlikely to be one of disruption, and certainly won’t be one of surprises. Assuming that Joe Biden sticks to his plan to emphasize competency for a while and allow his cabinet picks to do their own thing, Janet Yellen’s love of data-driven decisions will be a perfect fit for the times, and the market, too, can just continue to do its thing.

