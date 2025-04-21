Personal Finance

What Does It Cost To Charge a Tesla Monthly Compared to Gas for a Toyota Camry?

April 21, 2025 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Cynthia Measom for GOBankingRates->

If you’re weighing the monthly cost of charging a Tesla against the price of gas for a Toyota Camry, the difference might be bigger than you think.

Using a national average electricity rate of $0.16 per kilowatt hour and fuel at $3.90 per gallon, Tesla’s data reveals that its vehicles cost far less to power than what it costs to gas up a Toyota Camry.

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is considered a mid-size sedan. Driving this electric make and model 100 miles per day will result in charging costs of $136.36 per month. Covering that same distance in a gas-powered Toyota Camry — at 32 miles per gallon and $3.90 per gallon — would total around $371 per month. Overall, it would cost approximately $235 more to drive the Camry.

Tesla Model 3

Like the Tesla Model S, the Model 3 is a mid-size sedan. Driving a Tesla Model 3 100 miles per day equals charging costs of $124.49 per month. Compared to the monthly gas expenses of $371 for the Toyota Camry, that’s a savings of about $247. 

Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X is considered a crossover SUV model. Driving a Model X 100 miles per day adds up to $161.62 in monthly charging costs. That’s a savings of about $209 compared to the monthly fuel expenses for a Toyota Camry. 

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is also a crossover SUV. The monthly charging costs of driving 100 miles per day are the same as those for the Tesla Model S — $136.36. Compared to the $371 it would cost to fuel a Toyota Camry over a month for the same travel distance, that’s about $235 in savings. 

Calculations made using the Tesla charging calculator.

    • This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Does It Cost To Charge a Tesla Monthly Compared to Gas for a Toyota Camry?

