What Does Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE:INSP) Share Price Indicate?

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Inspire Medical Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Inspire Medical Systems worth?

Inspire Medical Systems appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$256 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $185.88. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Inspire Medical Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Inspire Medical Systems generate?

NYSE:INSP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 23rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Inspire Medical Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? INSP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe INSP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on INSP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for INSP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Inspire Medical Systems, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Inspire Medical Systems has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Inspire Medical Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

